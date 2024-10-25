Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $8.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.76. 4,550,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,239. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.