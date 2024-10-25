TD Cowen Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $184.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $166.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,844. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,684,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,755,838,000 after purchasing an additional 996,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,674,144,000 after buying an additional 1,139,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,968,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,147,000 after acquiring an additional 323,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,614,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,442,000 after buying an additional 127,726 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

