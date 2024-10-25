BitShares Reaches Market Cap of $4.68 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $79,496.73 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

