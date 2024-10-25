Heritage Financial Services LLC Invests $203,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,977,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,629,000 after buying an additional 1,181,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $208.30 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.