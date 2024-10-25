Dynex (DNX) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Dynex (DNX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Dynex has a market capitalization of $31.95 million and $933,995.72 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,899,896 coins and its circulating supply is 96,899,746 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,886,605.53555548. The last known price of Dynex is 0.34482011 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $820,358.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

