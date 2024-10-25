Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

