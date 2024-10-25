Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,409 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 238,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 200,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 197,057 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.65 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

