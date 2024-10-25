Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 70.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,570 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $361.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.64. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

