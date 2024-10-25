Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

