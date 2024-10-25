Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 291.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,974 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,989,000 after buying an additional 40,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,642,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,334,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 196.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,981,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,041,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

