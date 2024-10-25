Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cameco by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 53,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

