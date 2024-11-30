Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Decreases By 50.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SOHON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 1,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.