Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.04. 26,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.
Maple Gold Mines Company Profile
