Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Update

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.04. 26,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Maple Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

