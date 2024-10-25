Origin Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
OBK stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $976.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBK
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Talen Energy: A Nuclear Power Stock That Can Keep Winning
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.