Origin Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years. Origin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $976.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

