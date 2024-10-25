Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Given “Underweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IPG. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,923,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

