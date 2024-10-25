Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Shares Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36). 93,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 73,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company has a market cap of £11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -908.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.96.

Get Pennant International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pennant International Group

In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,918.20). In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,918.20). Also, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 42,500 shares of Pennant International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($13,243.31). Company insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennant International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennant International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.