Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.6 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.3 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200- EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYXI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zynex from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Zynex Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 264,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,892. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.47 million, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.54. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.20.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zynex

In other Zynex news, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $58,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $64,906.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,349.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua R. Disbrow purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $599,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

