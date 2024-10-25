ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.02 and last traded at $72.11. 15,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 17,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cim LLC owned about 4.75% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

