Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 44,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE NKE opened at $79.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

