Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Reduced by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,042,000 after purchasing an additional 248,393 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after buying an additional 115,891 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after buying an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

