What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Mattel FY2024 Earnings?

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Mattel has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Mattel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 74.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

