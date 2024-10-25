Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $47.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.0% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $532.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.