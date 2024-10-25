Santori & Peters Inc. Acquires 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $115.89. 704,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,291. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.76.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
