Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

