InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $354,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BSJV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
