Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 231 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,990. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,398,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2 %

ISRG stock opened at $511.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.71 and a 200-day moving average of $440.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.