Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $165.74 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $8.00 or 0.00011847 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.80 billion and $165.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00106440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 8.01268154 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1113 active market(s) with $164,430,396.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

