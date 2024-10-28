Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 930,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.93. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at $8,573,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

