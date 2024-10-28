Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the September 30th total of 250,400 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SYTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 476,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,724. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($47.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 182.47% and a negative net margin of 269.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

