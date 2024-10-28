Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.6 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.
Boot Barn Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.46. 1,280,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.17. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
