Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $582.0 million-$595.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.6 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.300-5.600 EPS.

Boot Barn Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.46. 1,280,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,540. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $132.17. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

