Bittensor Tops 24 Hour Volume of $200.69 Million (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and approximately $200.69 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $542.49 or 0.00743932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 525.33445622 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $191,011,002.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

