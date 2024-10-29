U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 42,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average daily volume of 17,457 call options.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JETS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,676. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

