Marqeta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,243 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 238% compared to the average daily volume of 959 call options.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 336,349 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 917.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.5% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,038,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,104 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 22.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.11.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,434. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -288.86 and a beta of 1.77. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

