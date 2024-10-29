Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $3.31 on Tuesday, hitting $396.43. 1,415,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $263.79 and a one year high of $396.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

