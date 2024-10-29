Andina Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,644 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 471,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,829,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,735,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 442,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,601. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

