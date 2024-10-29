Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $755.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $707.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $399.41 and a 1-year high of $773.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

