Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. 59,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $736,540.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,130.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,101 shares of company stock worth $1,069,350 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

