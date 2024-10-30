Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,602.5 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $51.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. Fraport has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $62.80.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

