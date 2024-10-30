Ford Motor Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Ford Motor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. Ford Motor has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

F stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

