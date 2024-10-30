iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 809,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 608,486 shares.The stock last traded at $26.12 and had previously closed at $25.88.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

