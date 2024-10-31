Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,454,300 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 3,237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.9 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management stock remained flat at $20.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

