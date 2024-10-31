Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.88 million. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Hayward’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Hayward updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Stock Up 5.9 %

Hayward stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,797.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

