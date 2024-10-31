Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Up 4.2% – What’s Next?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 10,103,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 3,620,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

