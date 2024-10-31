O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $138.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $144.06.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
