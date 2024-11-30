DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DiaSorin Price Performance

DSRLF remained flat at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $107.88 and a twelve month high of $107.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

