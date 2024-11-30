Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the October 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Elior Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $3.43 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. Elior Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $3.59.
Elior Group Company Profile
