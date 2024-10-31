First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after buying an additional 57,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after acquiring an additional 376,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,162.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1,083.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $914.50 and a 52-week high of $1,221.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Bank of America upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,370 shares of company stock worth $18,333,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

