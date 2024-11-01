iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.56. The company had a trading volume of 201,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,747. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $128.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

