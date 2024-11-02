Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE:BYON opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.65. Beyond has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.97.

In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

