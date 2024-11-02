Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 38.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Pinterest by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

